🎓 Kansas City, KS Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kansas City, KS has some strong education and training roles right now, especially in nursing and public safety. If you like teaching adults and shaping programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Kansas School of Nursing (via AACN listing)

University of Kansas School of Nursing (via listing) Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, clinical faculty

Salary: Rank and salary commensurate with experience

Teach nursing students in skills labs and high-fidelity simulation, focusing on hands-on learning, clinical judgment, and safe, evidence-based care. You’ll help design simulations, shape curriculum, and may have chances to keep a clinical practice through the faculty practice plan.

Employer: The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (posting for a university DNP program)

(posting for a university DNP program) Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, academic leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead the DNP program, from curriculum and accreditation to faculty coordination and student success. This role is ideal if you have a doctoral degree, several years of teaching, and want to guide program quality, practicum placements, and outcomes at a high level.

Employer: Drom Fitness

Location: Kansas City, KS (7527 State Ave)

(7527 State Ave) Type: Contract, in-person

Pay: $40–$45 per hour

Teach a weekly Wednesday class (1–2 PM) focused on strength, balance, and mobility for seniors. Great if you’re a certified group fitness or personal trainer who loves working with older adults and wants a steady, low-hour teaching gig with possible extra classes around the metro.

Employer: University of Kansas Medical Center – Public Safety

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, professional staff

Pay Range: $70,200 – $105,300 (salary)

Design and deliver training for campus police, including scenario-based classes, firearms/tactics, and compliance with state and national standards. You’ll also manage training records, CPOST reporting, and quartermaster duties, with day-one health benefits, retirement, and generous paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.