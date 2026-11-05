🛒 Kansas City, KS Retail & Customer Service – Several Roles Hiring

Kansas City, KS has a nice mix of retail, banking, and property roles open right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and want room to grow.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers tackle home projects at Lowe’s. This role is great if you enjoy being on your feet, talking with people, and learning different departments (like tools, paint, garden). Benefits include health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: NBH Bank

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for monthly incentive plan)

Entry-level banking role with full training and clear paths to advance. You’ll handle transactions, introduce customers to banking products and digital tools, and work toward sales and service goals. Comes with insurance, 401(k), stock purchase program, PTO, and banking perks.

Employer: Bank Midwest (part of NBH Bank family)

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for scorecard-based incentives)

Very similar to the NBH role above, but under the Bank Midwest brand. You’ll serve walk-in customers, process transactions, and help hit branch sales and service goals. Includes training, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and stock purchase program.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-eligible)

Perfect if you know cars and like B2B customer service. You’ll support commercial accounts, help source parts (including special orders), supervise team members, and dispatch drivers. Role offers sales commission, leadership experience, and lots of time on your feet.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3409 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, KS 66104

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store leadership role where you help run daily operations, open/close the store, manage cash, and support and train associates. Expect a very active job (lifting up to 55 lbs) plus medical, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 7746 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Lead the flow of new product from truck to sales floor and coach associates on merchandising. You’ll keep the store organized, support customer service, and help with shrink and safety. Includes store discount, 401(k), and access to medical/vision/dental and paid time off if you meet hours requirements.

Employer: Marshalls

Location: 7746 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Same Marshalls role as above, listed on Indeed. Great if you like a mix of backroom organization, leading a small team, and helping customers on the floor.

Employer: Stanion Wholesale Electric

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter role serving contractors and other customers in electrical supply. You’ll take and enter orders, suggest add-on items, help with stocking, and sometimes back up the warehouse. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) & Roth, PTO, disability, employee discount) and room to advance.

Employer: The Eagle Point Companies

Location: Kansas City, KS (roving between properties)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23.00/hour

Great fit if you have residential leasing and LIHTC experience. You’ll handle tours, applications, move-ins, renewals, and annual recertifications while keeping files compliant. Strong benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: GNC

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (individual sales incentives available)

Help customers with vitamins and wellness products while earning hourly pay plus potential sales incentives. You’ll greet customers, recommend products, fulfill online orders, and help open/close the store. Perks include 401(k) with 4% match (after 1 year), holiday pay, and 30% employee discount on GNC products.

Employer: NBH Bank

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (monthly incentives)

Another posting for the NBH Bank Associate Banker role, ideal if you want to break into finance. You’ll process transactions, educate clients on products and digital tools, and can earn extra through a scorecard-based incentive plan, plus full benefits and PTO.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.