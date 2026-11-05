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🛒 Kansas City, KS Retail & Customer Service – Several Roles Hiring
Kansas City, KS has a nice mix of retail, banking, and property roles open right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and want room to grow.
Retail Sales – Part Time
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers tackle home projects at Lowe’s. This role is great if you enjoy being on your feet, talking with people, and learning different departments (like tools, paint, garden). Benefits include health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.
Personal Banking – Associate Banker
Employer: NBH Bank
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (eligible for monthly incentive plan)
Entry-level banking role with full training and clear paths to advance. You’ll handle transactions, introduce customers to banking products and digital tools, and work toward sales and service goals. Comes with insurance, 401(k), stock purchase program, PTO, and banking perks.
Personal Banking – Associate Banker
Employer: Bank Midwest (part of NBH Bank family)
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (eligible for scorecard-based incentives)
Very similar to the NBH role above, but under the Bank Midwest brand. You’ll serve walk-in customers, process transactions, and help hit branch sales and service goals. Includes training, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and stock purchase program.
Commercial Parts Pro – Store 7487
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (commission-eligible)
Perfect if you know cars and like B2B customer service. You’ll support commercial accounts, help source parts (including special orders), supervise team members, and dispatch drivers. Role offers sales commission, leadership experience, and lots of time on your feet.
Assistant Manager II
Employer: Family Dollar
Location: 3409 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, KS 66104
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on store leadership role where you help run daily operations, open/close the store, manage cash, and support and train associates. Expect a very active job (lifting up to 55 lbs) plus medical, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.
Merchandise Coordinator
Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)
Location: 7746 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
Lead the flow of new product from truck to sales floor and coach associates on merchandising. You’ll keep the store organized, support customer service, and help with shrink and safety. Includes store discount, 401(k), and access to medical/vision/dental and paid time off if you meet hours requirements.
Merchandise Coordinator
Employer: Marshalls
Location: 7746 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
Same Marshalls role as above, listed on Indeed. Great if you like a mix of backroom organization, leading a small team, and helping customers on the floor.
Counter Sales
Employer: Stanion Wholesale Electric
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-counter role serving contractors and other customers in electrical supply. You’ll take and enter orders, suggest add-on items, help with stocking, and sometimes back up the warehouse. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) & Roth, PTO, disability, employee discount) and room to advance.
Roving Leasing Specialist – Property Management
Employer: The Eagle Point Companies
Location: Kansas City, KS (roving between properties)
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $23.00/hour
Great fit if you have residential leasing and LIHTC experience. You’ll handle tours, applications, move-ins, renewals, and annual recertifications while keeping files compliant. Strong benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
Sales Associate – PT
Employer: GNC
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (individual sales incentives available)
Help customers with vitamins and wellness products while earning hourly pay plus potential sales incentives. You’ll greet customers, recommend products, fulfill online orders, and help open/close the store. Perks include 401(k) with 4% match (after 1 year), holiday pay, and 30% employee discount on GNC products.
Personal Banking – Associate Banker
Employer: NBH Bank
Location: Kansas City, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (monthly incentives)
Another posting for the NBH Bank Associate Banker role, ideal if you want to break into finance. You’ll process transactions, educate clients on products and digital tools, and can earn extra through a scorecard-based incentive plan, plus full benefits and PTO.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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