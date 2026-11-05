📋 Kansas City, KS Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kansas City, KS has some solid admin roles right now, from front desk work to project support in construction. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face (or voice) of a workplace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation

Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation Location: Kansas City, KS (7850 Freeman Ave)

(7850 Freeman Ave) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour

Evening and weekend front desk role in a healthcare rehab setting. You’ll greet visitors, handle calls, and support the office team, with access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Life Care Center of Kansas City

Life Care Center of Kansas City Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role where you’re the first point of contact for visitors and phone calls in a post-acute care facility. Good fit if you have basic clerical experience, know Microsoft Office, and like helping patients and families.

Employer: Layton Construction

Layton Construction Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Admin role on a construction project team, helping with contracts, project paperwork, schedules, and communication with subcontractors. Great for someone organized with a couple of years of admin experience who wants to grow in the construction field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this open up often. Share this with a friend who’s hunting for steady admin work in Kansas City, KS.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.