🛒 Kansas City, KS Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Kansas City, KS has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big national brands to local spots. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Perks: Annual stock grant, employee stock purchase plan, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off, holidays, phone & internet discounts

Help customers with phones and plans in a fast-paced store while you build strong sales and tech skills. Great fit if you’re bilingual and want solid training, growth into a Mobile Expert role, and big-company benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Menards

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Extra $3/hr on Sat/Sun (base pay not listed)

Extra (base pay not listed) Perks: Store discount, profit sharing, gym/car/cell discounts, flexible scheduling, dental, on-the-job training

Greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep the store stocked and tidy. Good option if you want flexible hours, weekend pay bumps, and a place to grow in retail with training from day one.

Employer: Associated Wholesale Grocers

Location: 5000 Kansas Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66106

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Medical, dental, vision, HSA, FSA, paid vacation/holiday/sick time, 401(k) with 4% match + 3 other contributions, tuition reimbursement, bonuses, disability, wellness program

Support Category Managers with vendor setup, pricing changes, billing, and reports for a major grocery wholesaler. Nice match if you’re detail-oriented, like Excel, and want office/merchandising experience with strong benefits and some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Texas Toms

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: In-person (hours 20–50 per week )

In-person (hours ) Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule

Run the register, help customers, and keep the store stocked and clean in a fast-paced food/retail setting. Good for someone with cashier or fast-food experience who wants steady hours and room to pick up extra shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.