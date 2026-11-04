🏭 Kansas City, KS Manufacturing: Multiple Openings from Floor to Management

Kansas City, KS has a solid mix of hands-on plant roles and higher-level technical jobs right now. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or ready to lead a whole process line.

Employer: The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate industrial machines to make precision parts, using tools like calipers and micrometers to stay within tight tolerances. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to grow your skills in a large rail manufacturing environment.

Employer: Midmark Corporation

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level maintenance role keeping CNC machines, robots, and lasers running at top performance. Ideal if you have 6+ years industrial maintenance experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and want to lead projects, mentor junior techs, and own complex troubleshooting.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Best Way Distribution

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-owned company looking for a forklift-savvy warehouse worker to move, pick, wrap, and load product. Great if you’re certified on forklifts, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of equipment operation and hands-on manual work.

Employer: Saint-Gobain / CertainTeed

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000–$158,000/year + bonus (13% target)

Lead hot-end process engineering for a glass/insulation plant, overseeing batch, furnace, fiberizing, and curing operations. Best for someone with a BS in Engineering and 10+ years in manufacturing who wants to drive process improvement, manage engineers, and partner closely with R&D and quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.