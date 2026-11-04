💰 Kansas City, KS Finance Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Up to $22/hr

Kansas City, KS has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from entry-level accounting support to senior payables and high-net-worth portfolio work.

Below are several solid options if you’re looking to stay in accounting & finance on the Kansas side.

Employer: Wyandot Behavioral Health Network

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with insurance payors to collect on overdue balances, fix account errors, and re-file claims for Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance. Good fit if you know medical billing, like digging into reports, and want a steady office role with some cross-training in billing and collections.

Employer: Concurrent / Concurrent Investment Advisors

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with financial advisors to build tax-aware portfolios for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients. You’ll analyze accounts, prepare investment proposals, join client meetings, and use tools like SmartX, Black Diamond, and YCharts; ideal if you have a few years in wealth management and want deeper portfolio work with strong benefits.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead vendor master data in SAP, handle 1099 reporting, and support AP teams across locations. This is a good next step if you have 2–5 years of AP experience, like process improvement, and want to own vendor data and help shape AP procedures.

Employer: Fleet Fuels LLC

Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.50–$22.00 per hour (40+ hours/week)

Support AP, bank reconciliations, vendor W-9s, and credit card activity while also helping with general office tasks. Great for someone with an associate degree and a couple years of experience who wants stable hours, benefits, and room to grow under a senior accountant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.