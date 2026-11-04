🚌 Kansas City, KS Transportation Jobs with Multiple Home-Daily Routes

Kansas City, KS is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for drivers and yard staff. If you like being on the move and getting home often, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Inter-Rail Transport of Kansas City

Inter-Rail Transport of Kansas City Location: Kansas City, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.75/hour

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, morning or night; Friday/Saturday or Sunday/Monday off

12-hour shifts, morning or night; Friday/Saturday or Sunday/Monday off Highlights: Work outdoors moving vehicles, scanning inventory, and monitoring traffic in and out of the lot. Standard driver’s license, 7-year background check, and pre-employment drug screen required. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $302/day flat rate

Schedule/Route: Monday–Friday, 10 p.m. start , Kansas City, KS ↔ Des Moines, IA

Monday–Friday, , Kansas City, KS ↔ Des Moines, IA Highlights: Home daily with weekends off, dedicated night route, and steady miles. Requires Class A CDL, at least 1 year of commercial driving, and Hazmat/Tanker (or willingness to get them). Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and EAP.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $361.94/day flat rate + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule/Route: Monday–Friday, 12 a.m. start , Kansas City, KS ↔ Wichita, KS

Monday–Friday, , Kansas City, KS ↔ Wichita, KS Highlights: Night linehaul run with home daily schedule and weekends off. Same requirements as the Des Moines run: Class A CDL, 1+ year experience, Hazmat/Tanker or willing to obtain. Full benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and volunteer time.

Employer: Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc

Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc Location: Kansas City, KS

Type: Full-time CDL A regional dry van

Full-time CDL A regional dry van Pay: $0.60 CPM , $30/hour for training/PTO/holidays

, for training/PTO/holidays Estimated Earnings: $1,560/week (about $75,000–$100,000/year )

(about ) Bonus: $5,000 retention bonus

Schedule/Route: Evening regional routes, leaving 9 p.m.–12 a.m. (EST) , home daily

Evening regional routes, leaving , home daily Highlights: No-touch freight, late-model equipment, and steady regional runs to Denver, Fargo, La Crosse, and Bridgeton. Requires 18+ months CDL A experience and a clean, safe record. Strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and driver perks.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—night and home-daily routes in KC tend to fill fast. Click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.