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Kansas City
🚌 Kansas City, KS Transportation Jobs with Multiple Home-Daily Routes
2 days ago
Kansas City, KS is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for drivers and yard staff. If you like being on the move and getting home often, these openings are worth a look.
Lot Attendant
- Employer: Inter-Rail Transport of Kansas City
- Location: Kansas City, KS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$17.75/hour
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts, morning or night; Friday/Saturday or Sunday/Monday off
- Highlights: Work outdoors moving vehicles, scanning inventory, and monitoring traffic in and out of the lot. Standard driver’s license, 7-year background check, and pre-employment drug screen required. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and life insurance.
CDL A Linehaul Driver (Des Moines Run)
- Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: $302/day flat rate
- Schedule/Route: Monday–Friday, 10 p.m. start, Kansas City, KS ↔ Des Moines, IA
- Highlights: Home daily with weekends off, dedicated night route, and steady miles. Requires Class A CDL, at least 1 year of commercial driving, and Hazmat/Tanker (or willingness to get them). Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and EAP.
CDL A Linehaul Driver (Wichita Run)
- Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: $361.94/day flat rate + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule/Route: Monday–Friday, 12 a.m. start, Kansas City, KS ↔ Wichita, KS
- Highlights: Night linehaul run with home daily schedule and weekends off. Same requirements as the Des Moines run: Class A CDL, 1+ year experience, Hazmat/Tanker or willing to obtain. Full benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and volunteer time.
CDL A Regional Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Type: Full-time CDL A regional dry van
- Pay: $0.60 CPM, $30/hour for training/PTO/holidays
- Estimated Earnings: $1,560/week (about $75,000–$100,000/year)
- Bonus: $5,000 retention bonus
- Schedule/Route: Evening regional routes, leaving 9 p.m.–12 a.m. (EST), home daily
- Highlights: No-touch freight, late-model equipment, and steady regional runs to Denver, Fargo, La Crosse, and Bridgeton. Requires 18+ months CDL A experience and a clean, safe record. Strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and driver perks.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—night and home-daily routes in KC tend to fill fast. Click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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