Kannapolis has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to paint pros and phone sales. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2005

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2420 Supercenter Dr NE, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + performance incentives

+ possible premiums + performance incentives Type: Part-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s worth a look: You’re the first and last impression for shoppers—bringing in carts, keeping them clean, and working outside in all weather. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and even Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Kannapolis, NC (warehouse/club kiosk setting)

(warehouse/club kiosk setting) Pay: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay ; guaranteed $20/hour total with incentives; potential $18,000/year incentive target after promotion to Mobile Expert

+ ; guaranteed total with incentives; potential incentive target after promotion to Mobile Expert Type: Part-Time

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll be the face of T-Mobile inside a busy club store, helping customers pick phone plans and devices while using digital tools and sales skills. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers too—medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock grants, paid time off, and phone/internet discounts.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #2555 – 2315 Coldwater Ridge Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Pay: Starting at $16/hour

Type: Full-Time

Why it’s worth a look: Mix and tint paint, help both DIY and pro customers, and support store sales goals. This is a steady, hands-on role with lifting and stocking, plus a clear hiring process and access to Sherwin-Williams’ benefits and growth paths.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.