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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Kannapolis & Concord
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Kannapolis and nearby Concord. If you’re looking to save money and reuse good stuff, these local offers are worth a look.
FREE Clothing, Shoes, and More
A mix of clothing, shoes, and household items all being given away.
- Condition: Gently used items
- What you might find: Adult and/or kids’ clothes, shoes, and various home goods
- Location: Township12 – off South Union, Concord, NC
- Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you’re updating a wardrobe on a budget or need extra basics for the house.
Free Vanity – Solid Maplewood
A solid maplewood vanity that could work in a bedroom or dressing area.
- Condition: Used – good
- Material: Solid maplewood
- Type: Vanity / makeup table
- Pickup: Pickup only
- Location: Kannapolis, NC (exact address shared by poster)
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Nice find if you need a sturdy piece of bedroom furniture and don’t mind picking it up yourself.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Gray Sofa with Attached Cushions
A gray sofa with attached cushions, good for a living room or den.
- Condition: Minor tears on 2 cushions
- Color: Gray
- Style: Sofa with attached cushions
- Pickup: Pick up only
- Location: Orphanage area, Concord, NC
- Source: nextdoor.com
Could be a solid choice if you need seating and don’t mind a few cosmetic flaws.
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.