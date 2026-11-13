There are some nice free items up for grabs around Kannapolis and nearby Concord. If you’re looking to save money and reuse good stuff, these local offers are worth a look.

A mix of clothing, shoes, and household items all being given away.

Condition: Gently used items

Gently used items What you might find: Adult and/or kids’ clothes, shoes, and various home goods

Adult and/or kids’ clothes, shoes, and various home goods Location: Township12 – off South Union, Concord, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you’re updating a wardrobe on a budget or need extra basics for the house.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

A solid maplewood vanity that could work in a bedroom or dressing area.

Condition: Used – good

Used – good Material: Solid maplewood

Solid maplewood Type: Vanity / makeup table

Vanity / makeup table Pickup: Pickup only

Location: Kannapolis, NC (exact address shared by poster)

(exact address shared by poster) Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Nice find if you need a sturdy piece of bedroom furniture and don’t mind picking it up yourself.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

A gray sofa with attached cushions, good for a living room or den.

Condition: Minor tears on 2 cushions

Minor tears on 2 cushions Color: Gray

Gray Style: Sofa with attached cushions

Sofa with attached cushions Pickup: Pick up only

Location: Orphanage area, Concord, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be a solid choice if you need seating and don’t mind a few cosmetic flaws.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.