🍽️ Kannapolis NC Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Kannapolis has a nice mix of restaurant and hotel jobs right now, from early-morning breakfast shifts to late-night bar work and pizza kitchens.

Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza Location: Kannapolis, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role making pizzas, prepping food, and keeping orders accurate in a fast-paced, team-focused buffet restaurant. They offer training with a path into management plus flexible schedules and a team-oriented work environment.

Employer: Gaelic Alley Irish Pub

Location: Kannapolis, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $25.00 per hour (base pay plus tip outs)

Support the bartenders by stocking, cleaning, and keeping the bar running smoothly in a busy pub setting. Good fit if you like nightlife hours, don’t mind lifting and standing, and want paid training plus tip income.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Kannapolis, NC

Type: Part-time (approx. 16–24 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00 – $12.75 per hour

Early-morning role setting up and refilling the complimentary hotel breakfast, greeting guests, and keeping the lobby and dining area clean. Mostly weekend shifts starting around 5:30 AM, ideal if you like mornings and have at least 1 year of restaurant experience.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.