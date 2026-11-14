Kankakee’s long-term care scene is busy right now, and nurses are in demand. If you’re an LPN or RN looking for steady work and a close-knit setting, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Arcadia Care

Arcadia Care Location: Kankakee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct care to residents and supervise CNAs in a long-term care setting. Good fit if you like leading a team, handling meds, and staying hands-on with residents every shift.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Kankakee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead resident care, oversee CNAs, and manage assessments, meds, and IVs. This role is ideal if you want more responsibility on the floor and enjoy coordinating care with doctors and families.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Kankakee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized LPN/RN role focused on mobility, independence, and fall prevention programs. Great if you love restorative nursing, care planning, and coaching staff on safe movement and transfers.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.