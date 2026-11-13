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Kankakee County
Community Foundation links donors to local needs
9 days ago
The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley connects local donors with community needs in Kankakee County and Iroquois County, helping fund important causes now and for future generations. The foundation uses local knowledge to support area nonprofits, builds partnerships among donors, businesses, and community leaders, and keeps charitable gifts invested in the communities where residents live and work.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley
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