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Kankakee County
Evening With Santa sessions now full
7 days ago
Both sessions of the annual Evening With Santa event at Limestone Township Public Library are now full. No more registrations can be accepted at this time. For questions, call 815-939-1696.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Limestone Township Public Library
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