Kankakee has some solid sales and operations roles right now, especially if you like working with people and numbers. These are steady, full-time jobs with room to grow.

Employer: OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial Location: Kankakee, IL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour base + performance incentives

Schedule: Monday–Friday, standard business hours, with some extended hours that may include Saturday

You’ll help customers get personal loans by listening to their needs, explaining options, and guiding them through the full loan life cycle (including some collections work). Good fit if you’re goal-driven, like a competitive but supportive environment, and are comfortable talking with people by phone, email, chat, and in person. High school diploma or GED required; sales or customer service and Spanish are a plus. Benefits include health coverage, 401(k) with up to 4% match, stock purchase plan, PTO, 11 paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Midwest Transit Equipment, Inc.

Location: Kankakee, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)

This role supports the sales team by building custom bus quotes, managing bid paperwork, tracking rebates, and making sure orders meet state rules. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working with pricing and spreadsheets, and enjoy helping sales reps win deals. High school diploma required (bachelor’s preferred), strong Excel/Word skills, and the ability to work under deadlines. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, company-paid disability and life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and holiday pay.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.