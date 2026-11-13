Kankakee’s hospital scene is busy and hiring, especially at St. Mary’s Hospital. If you’re in nursing or medicine and want solid pay plus stability, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions

AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions Location: Kankakee, IL (Chicago area system)

(Chicago area system) Type: Full-time

Salary: $550,000–$600,000 base + RVU incentives

50/50 Hematology/Oncology mix with an established patient base, strong APP and hospital support, and leadership/medical director potential. Flexible 2–3 year guarantee and EPIC EMR in a large health system serving the greater Chicago area.

Employer: St. Mary’s Hospital – Kankakee

Location: Kankakee, IL

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay Range (total comp estimate): $35.35–$53.58

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000 (for qualified candidates)

Work across multiple units in an 182-bed community hospital with 24/7 specialty and emergency care. Great if you like variety, can adapt quickly, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: St. Mary’s Hospital – Kankakee (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Kankakee, IL 60901

Type: Full-time, Days (4x10s, 08:00–17:30) with rotating call

Pay Range (total comp estimate): $38.18–$57.87

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000 (for qualified candidates)

Join an accredited Chest Pain and Primary Stroke Center in a busy Cath Lab caring for adult and geriatric patients. Good fit if you have Cardiovascular Lab or Critical Care experience and want quick interviews, strong benefits, and tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.