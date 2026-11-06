🚌 Kankakee Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Kankakee’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both drivers and mechanics. If you’ve got a CDL or strong wrench skills, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: G&D Integrated

G&D Integrated Location: Kankakee, IL (regional & local lanes)

(regional & local lanes) Type: Internship / Company CDL-A Driver

Pay: Up to $108,000/year , 57.5–65 CPM or $26–$30/hr + overtime after 50 hrs

, or + overtime after 50 hrs Freight: 100% no-touch dry van

100% Why it’s worth a look: Dedicated lanes, options for hourly or mileage pay, and overtime that can add $20K–$30K a year. Solid benefits, 18 paid days off, 401(k) match, and they welcome newer CDL grads in some areas.

Employer: CMC (Commercial Metals Company)

(Commercial Metals Company) Location: Kankakee, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Competitive (exact rate not listed) + Why it’s worth a look: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with 4.5% company match, plus bonuses and an employee stock purchase plan. Hands-on work on trucks, trailers, hydraulics, and diesel systems with training and growth in a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Based in Kankakee, IL – runs Midwest region

– runs Midwest region Type: Full-time, Regional

Pay: $1,425–$1,600 per week , $0.67–$0.69 CPM (up to $0.72 CPM with Hazmat)

, (up to with Hazmat) Freight: 100% no-touch dry van

100% Why it’s worth a look: True home-every-weekend schedule, late-model trucks loaded with comfort gear (APU, inverter, fridge, TV), plus quarterly safety bonuses (~$1,500) and full benefits after 60 days.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.