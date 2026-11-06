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Kankakee
🚌 Kankakee Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
9 days ago
Kankakee’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both drivers and mechanics. If you’ve got a CDL or strong wrench skills, there’s real money on the table.
Regional Class A CDL Truck Driver – Up to $108K
- Employer: G&D Integrated
- Location: Kankakee, IL (regional & local lanes)
- Type: Internship / Company CDL-A Driver
- Pay: Up to $108,000/year, 57.5–65 CPM or $26–$30/hr + overtime after 50 hrs
- Freight: 100% no-touch dry van
- Why it’s worth a look: Dedicated lanes, options for hourly or mileage pay, and overtime that can add $20K–$30K a year. Solid benefits, 18 paid days off, 401(k) match, and they welcome newer CDL grads in some areas.
Trailer Mechanic – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: CMC (Commercial Metals Company)
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Why it’s worth a look: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with 4.5% company match, plus bonuses and an employee stock purchase plan. Hands-on work on trucks, trailers, hydraulics, and diesel systems with training and growth in a Fortune 500 company.
Class A Regional Truck Driver – Home Weekends
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Based in Kankakee, IL – runs Midwest region
- Type: Full-time, Regional
- Pay: $1,425–$1,600 per week, $0.67–$0.69 CPM (up to $0.72 CPM with Hazmat)
- Freight: 100% no-touch dry van
- Why it’s worth a look: True home-every-weekend schedule, late-model trucks loaded with comfort gear (APU, inverter, fridge, TV), plus quarterly safety bonuses (~$1,500) and full benefits after 60 days.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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