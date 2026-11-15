Looking for a new feline friend in Kanab, UT? These young cats at Best Friends Animal Society are hoping for loving homes where they can grow up safe and adored.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – Kanab, UT

Peanut Butter is a young black-and-white boy who’s ready to start life with his new family. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.

For details on his vaccinations, neuter status, and how he does with kids or other pets, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Peanut Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – Kanab, UT

Jam is a sleek black baby girl who’s still learning about the world. She’ll thrive in a patient home that can offer play, social time, and a cozy spot to nap.

Please reach out to the shelter to learn more about her health, spay status, and whether she might be a match for your household.

👉 Meet Jam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White and gray/blue

White and gray/blue Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – Kanab, UT

Master Potato is a fluffy medium-haired kitten with white and gray/blue coloring. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, training, and lots of affection.

Contact the shelter for full details on his medical care, neuter status, and compatibility with kids, cats, or dogs.

👉 Meet Master Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please reach out to Best Friends Animal Society (Kanab, UT) through their website or phone number listed on each Adoptapet page. Visiting in person or applying online is the best way to see if one of these cats is the right fit for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.