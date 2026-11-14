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🐶 Playful Cattle Dog Mixes Ready for Adoption in Kanab
Looking for an active, loyal buddy to join your family? These Australian Cattle Dog mixes in Kanab, UT are all waiting at Best Friends Animal Society for a home of their own.
Texans
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Texans is a young cattle dog mix pup with a sleek black coat, ready to learn and grow with an active family.
👉 Meet Texans and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bears
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Bears is a merle-coated puppy with striking markings, a great match for someone who enjoys training and playtime.
👉 Meet Bears and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Browns
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Merle
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Browns has a beautiful mix of brown and merle coloring and is ready to start life with a family who will guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Browns and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coach
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Merle
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Coach is an adult cattle dog mix with a black and merle coat, a great option if you prefer a dog past the tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet Coach and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ravens
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Ravens is a black-coated puppy who will thrive with someone ready for puppy training, walks, and play.
👉 Meet Ravens and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Giants
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Giants has a lovely mix of black, tan, and fawn coloring and is looking for a home that can give her time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Giants and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chargers
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Merle
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Chargers is a black and merle puppy who will enjoy an active home that can keep up with a smart herding mix.
👉 Meet Chargers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaguars
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Jaguars is a black-coated puppy ready to bond with a family who will include him in daily life and activities.
👉 Meet Jaguars and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eagles
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT
- Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001
Eagles is a black puppy who will do best with someone ready for the fun and work of raising a young herding mix.
👉 Meet Eagles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Best Friends Animal Society at (435) 644-2001 or visit their Kanab campus to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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