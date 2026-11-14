Looking for an active, loyal buddy to join your family? These Australian Cattle Dog mixes in Kanab, UT are all waiting at Best Friends Animal Society for a home of their own.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Texans is a young cattle dog mix pup with a sleek black coat, ready to learn and grow with an active family.

👉 Meet Texans and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Bears is a merle-coated puppy with striking markings, a great match for someone who enjoys training and playtime.

👉 Meet Bears and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Merle

Brown/Chocolate/Merle Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Browns has a beautiful mix of brown and merle coloring and is ready to start life with a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Browns and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Merle

Black/Merle Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Coach is an adult cattle dog mix with a black and merle coat, a great option if you prefer a dog past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Coach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Ravens is a black-coated puppy who will thrive with someone ready for puppy training, walks, and play.

👉 Meet Ravens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Giants has a lovely mix of black, tan, and fawn coloring and is looking for a home that can give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Giants and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Merle

Black/Merle Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Chargers is a black and merle puppy who will enjoy an active home that can keep up with a smart herding mix.

👉 Meet Chargers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Jaguars is a black-coated puppy ready to bond with a family who will include him in daily life and activities.

👉 Meet Jaguars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society , Kanab, UT

, Kanab, UT Contact: Best Friends Animal Society – (435) 644-2001

Eagles is a black puppy who will do best with someone ready for the fun and work of raising a young herding mix.

👉 Meet Eagles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Best Friends Animal Society at (435) 644-2001 or visit their Kanab campus to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.