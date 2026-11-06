🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Kanab

Looking for a feline friend in Kanab, UT? These adoptable cats at Best Friends Animal Society are hoping for loving homes and cozy laps.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 5 months)

Young (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society (Kanab, UT)

About Potomac:

Potomac is a young brown tabby boy with lots of personality. He’s affectionate, friendly, and playful, and would be a great match for someone wanting an active kitten companion.

👉 Meet Potomac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society (Kanab, UT)

Zero is an adult male with a handsome brown tabby and white coat. He’s waiting at Best Friends in Kanab for someone to click through, learn more about him, and give him a chance at a forever home.

👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue & white

Gray/blue & white Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society (Kanab, UT)

About Rackham:

Rackham is all about fun and affection. She’s ready to boost your daily dose of laughter, cuddles, and “aww” moments. She loves to play with toys, purr, and snuggle, and she’s the kind of cat who will quickly fill your phone with photos of her adorable face. She’s eager to light up your home and can’t wait to meet her new family.

👉 Meet Rackham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kanab, UT, consider visiting Best Friends Animal Society to meet these wonderful cats in person and see who connects with your heart.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.