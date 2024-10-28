Open in App
    Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Angels

    By Caylee Hanna,

    2 days ago

    AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Angels’ mission is to walk alongside children, youth, and families in the foster care community by offering consistent support. The organization provides this support through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.

    According to Gwen Hicks, Amarillo Angels executive director, half of foster homes will close within the first year primarily because of lack of support. Hicks said Amarillo Angels serves to continuously help children and families experiencing foster care in the community.

    “When we were starting to talk about opening Amarillo Angels I visited a lot of people in the foster care community and they said over and over that no one fills this particular gap and this particular need,” Hicks said. “There are a lot of wonderful agencies that do amazing work in the foster care community, but no one is filling a gap like this where there’s ongoing support. It’s continuous, consistent support for these families, children, and youth. What makes us different from others is that we engage the community to provide support, but it’s ongoing. It’s all designed to build relationships with each of the people that are experiencing foster care.”

    Cali Clark, Amarillo Angels program development manager, said having an organization like Amarillo Angels is important because foster care can be lonely.

    “A lot of people don’t understand necessarily the life of foster care and all the things that it requires,” Clark said. “I think it’s important to have that extra layer of support. Just being able to speak to someone who is not paid to be there with you is just amazing.”

    Hicks said a few ways the community can help support foster care families is by becoming a volunteer in the Amarillo Angels’ Love Box or Dare to Dream programs.

    “Our community has a heart for children,” Hicks said. “They always have. To be able to look at kids who don’t have anyone standing in their corner, to be able to stand in the corner with them, to be able to walk alongside them, to be able to be a part of their lives and give them what we call relational permanence is life-changing for them. And as a community, it just makes our community better and stronger.”

    Amarillo Angels supports the top 41 counties of the Texas Panhandle. Clark said volunteers provide additional support, emotional support, and sometimes tangible items when needed to foster care families in those counties.

    To learn more about Amarillo Angels and how you can support them , visit the organization’s website .

