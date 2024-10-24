OVERVIEW: City of Amarillo ballot propositions up for a vote in November 2024

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the November 2024 election season, the City of Amarillo added five local propositions to the ballot for voters to decide that could potentially enshrine multiple significant changes to the city charter into law, ranging from adopting an 18-page “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinance to expanding the size and term lengths of the Amarillo City Council.

Below is a look at the five local propositions in Amarillo set to be decided in November 2024, and how each one made its way onto the ballot.

Proposition A: The “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinance

In January 2024, the “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” initiative began gathering signatures on a petition to urge the Amarillo City Council to adopt an 18-page ordinance to put restrictions on helping a person get information about or receive abortion services, particularly focused on people leaving Texas to seek those services in another state.

Timeline of major developments:

Amarillo City Charter and City Council changes

In May 2024, the City of Amarillo assembled a group of 10 people for a 2024 Charter Review Citizens Committee, who were nominated by the mayor and city council members and joined by Councilmembers Les Simpson and Tom Scherlen.

The committee gathered in meetings during May and June and developed four ballot propositions (B through E) suggesting changes to Amarillo City Council size, term lengths, recall election procedures and seat vacancies.

Timeline of major developments:

Proposition B: Amarillo City Council expansion

This proposition was one of the propositions brought up by the City Charter Citizens Committee and details that voters must decide whether to expand the city council to six council members and the Mayor from the already structured four council members and the Mayor.

The last time the city council was expanded was in 1955 from two council members and the Mayor. However, this proposition coming to be did not come without its fair share of arguments from council members.

Originally when proposed, the proposition detailed the addition of three council members voted at large that must live in districts that would later be drawn up after a decided ordinance, thus creating a residency requirement.

However, during the regular city council meeting on August 13 , Councilmember Les Simpson raised concerns about the proposition leading to single-member districts and about the city being sued under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Proposition C: Amarillo City Council term lengths

In Proposition C, if passed, terms would change for the Mayor and council members from two-year terms to four-year terms and would be effective the next regularly scheduled municipal election held in May 2025. Currently, both the mayor and council members have a term of two years.

If the proposition is passed, terms will also stagger for council members. According to Simpson, some council members will run for two-year terms during the next municipal election and others will run for four years.

Proposition D: Amarillo recall election procedures

If passed, Proposition D proposes changing procedures regarding the recall election of an elective officer. This proposes that there be fewer signatures needed, a change in certification requirements and an increase in the time limit to submit recall petitions to the City Secretary.

Currently, it takes at least 30% of the registered voters within the city with at least 1/5 of the same certifying that each signor voted for the officer in the last election. Those signatures have a time limit of 30 days to submit to the City Secretary from the day of the filing of the required affidavit to provide for a validation period and notice to the elected officer and city council.

Stanley said in an interview with MyHighPlains.com after a special meeting regarding the city charter that it is “almost impossible” to recall a candidate. However, Rausch posited to MyHighPlains.com that recalls are supposed to be difficult.

Proposition E: Amarillo City Council vacancies

Proposition E, if passed, would repeal the existing procedures regarding vacancies on the city council and apply a new law allowing for a vacant position left by a Mayor or Councilmember with fewer than 12 months remaining in their term to be appointed by the City Council. In the situation the Mayor’s seat is vacant with fewer than 12 months remaining in the term, the city council would appoint a Councilmember to the office.

The proposition also implements and adopts a “resign to run” provision creating vacancies in office should an elected city official announce an intent to run for another office while serving as an elected city official. Simpson explained in his interview that Proposition E will only go into effect if Proposition C is passed.

Raucsh posed that Proposition E could make voters wonder why they are voting on this proposition. However, Simpson said that Proposition E is intended to make sure that the charter will be aligned with state law.

Under Texas state law, vacancy requirements change according to the term length of an official. While the Amarillo City Charter as it stands is not currently out of compliance with state law because the Mayor and Councilmembers have two year terms, it would need to be adjusted if those terms were extended.

