Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

    Clovis elementary school placed into ‘Secure and Teach’ Monday afternoon

    By Angel Oliva,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIOC1_0wGEA8zA00

    CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Municipal School District reports that an area school was placed into “Secure and Teach,” Monday afternoon due to suspicious activity.

    According to CMS, James Bickley Elementary School was placed into “Secure and Teach,” due to suspicious activity in the area. Officials said they were in “close communication” with law enforcement and had increased security measures within the campus.

    Clovis Municipal School District honoring local farmers and ranchers during National School Lunch Week

    CMS said police have determined that there was not a threat. More information on “Secure and Teach” mode can be found on the Clovis Municipal Schools website .

    For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KAMR - MyHighPlains.com.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Barbara Oree
    1d ago
    Don’t people have better things to do than make crank calls. I don’t have kids in school now, but back then we did not have this problem. Glad the schools keep on top of this .
    KT Kat
    1d ago
    There is a reason parents are not notified, and it's to keep them from coming to the school and not only getting in the way, but from placing themselves in danger.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teachers: Apply for fellowship at Colonial Williamsburg
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News20 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News3 days ago
    Tracking severe weather along the NM/TX Stateline
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People22 hours ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    What’s new over at Fill With Hope
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun2 days ago
    He was left to die in a garbage can as a newborn, and now wants justice
    CBS Chicago5 days ago
    2 dead, hundreds rescued from flooding in New Mexico
    UPI News2 days ago
    Amarillo Crime Stoppers crime of the week, unsolved business burglaries
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Amarillo man arrested on drug possession charge
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News16 hours ago
    Ephriam David Tyler: Shreveport civil rights poet born in 1884
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Multiple fatalities reported after helicopter crashes into radio tower in East Houston
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Former Amarillo private school coach arrested on indecency charges
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News16 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    What is Heart Gallery of the Panhandle Plains?
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News20 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy