Clovis elementary school placed into ‘Secure and Teach’ Monday afternoon

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Municipal School District reports that an area school was placed into “Secure and Teach,” Monday afternoon due to suspicious activity.

According to CMS, James Bickley Elementary School was placed into “Secure and Teach,” due to suspicious activity in the area. Officials said they were in “close communication” with law enforcement and had increased security measures within the campus.

CMS said police have determined that there was not a threat. More information on “Secure and Teach” mode can be found on the Clovis Municipal Schools website .

