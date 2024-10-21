“Ghost Signs” are disappearing in downtown Shreveport and across the South

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Those hurrying down the busy streets in historic Shreveport may not notice ghost signs that tell stories of businesses from long ago. But if you consciously choose to search for these literal signs of the past, you’ll find them everywhere in old Shreveport.

And these old signs aren’t just to be found in Shreveport, either. They’re fading into hidden history status across the American South as you read these words.

Dr. Gary Joiner, Professor of History at LSU Shreveport , told KTAL NBC 6 News there are still hints of the historic signs that were painted on the sides, backs, and even storefronts of old businesses in downtown Shreveport. But he also said many of these old signs advertising Shreveport businesses are gone now, either because they were painted over, pressure washed away, or faded into oblivion.

“These signs illustrate how business was done, particularly in the first half of the 20th century, when people were as likely to drive down a street and see a sign than to read an advertisement in a newspaper,” Joiner told KTAL in Mar. 2024.

He also mentioned that some of these old signs, like the M. L. Bath Co., aimed at the original oil and gas industry and those who made oil deals.

“People who researched land owners and filed legal documents in the parish courthouse used M. L. Bath Co.,” said Joiner.

“This was not only for Shreveport but for all of north Louisiana. If a petroleum landman needed to execute an oil and gas lease, he or she bought it from M. L. Bath. If there was a bill of sale or a mortgage on a house, much more likely than not, the person executing the document bought it from M. L. Bath. If someone wanted to buy office furniture, they probably bought it from M. L. Bath.”

He took KTAL on a tour of Shreveport and pointed out some of his favorite signs that still remain downtown.

Dr. Joiner said that Rubenstein’s was a popular department store in downtown Shreveport. It opened in 1895 on Texas Street before later moving to Milam. And though the store is closed now, the ghost sign still haunts the exterior of the historic building.

“If you were coming into downtown Shreveport up Youree Drive, from Highland, Broadmore, or the other neighborhoods south of downtown, and you wanted to go to a department store, you would see Rubenstein’s bright green and white sign right under the roof of their multi-story building,” said Joiner.

Though Green Back Wholesale Discount Company Inc. closed long ago, its name might be a reference to “greenbacks” printed by the Union during the Civil War.

Need a biscuit? You can’t buy them in the Uneeda Biscuit (Nabisco, the National Biscuit Company) building in downtown Shreveport anymore, but a recent restoration of the old business sign is one of the most striking historic signs in all of Shreveport.

“They did this all across the country on the tops of tall buildings,” said Joiner. “The sign on the Marcus Furniture Building that we see today is not a repaint of the original. It is an application over the original, faded sign that will not harm it. That building is contributing to downtown Shreveport’s historic district, so the sign restoration is actually a skin applied to the building, and it should last 10-15 years. It does not harm the brick or mortar, but it lets everyone see what it used to be.”

Joiner said that companies had signs painted on the tops of barns so you could see them from the road or if you were flying. And if you needed to park behind a building but wanted to see which building you needed to go into, most of these grand businesses had back doors for customers to come into.

“We should harken back to our heyday,” he said.

If a building contributes to a national register property, you have to go through the state historic preservation office to determine what can be done to help protect and/or restore an old company sign.

The old painted Salvation Army sign is faded, and the building is boarded up, but a lot of good came out of this historic site. The sign above for parking is on the side of the old Schorr Furniture store.

The building above either claims to be the best building in Shreveport, or it’s an old company name painted on the backside of a building that has literally seen better days.

The facade of this historic building in downtown Shreveport has been painted in recent years and makes a striking statement on a block of historic buildings that are no longer occupied by businesses. But if you look through the old windowpanes, which are missing, you’ll see bright colors from an old advertisement. “None purer! None purer!” the sign exclaims. It appears to be praising a brand of mint chewing gum–perhaps Spearmint Gum.

“These signs are Americana. They are for a way of life that we will never see again,” said Joiner. “And they need to be protected.”

