New Recipe from Chef Bud Andersen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud Andersen shares a new recipe with us in the kitchen.

Steak and Balsamic Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 ea 12 oz 1855 Sirloin, cut into 2 pieces

4 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn chopped garlic in water

1 C portabellini mushrooms, sliced

¼ tspn kosher salt

1 Tblspn Balsamic vinegar

¼ tspn fresh thyme

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Melt 2 Tblspn of butter in a small sauce pan over medium high heat. Saute the garlic for about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms, salt, balsamic vinegar and thyme. Cook until the mushrooms are tender, about 4 minutes. Keep the sauce warm.

In a cast iron skillet, melt the remaining 2 Tblspns of butter. Season both sides of the steak with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Cook the steak over medium high heat, turning once to medium done, 2-4 minutes a side. Let rest for 4-5 minutes, slice and serve with the mushroom sauce spooned over the top.

As fall and winter quickly approach, hearty steaks cooked in cast iron or a skillet inside are great ways to Enjoy beef year round. Topping a lesser cut like the sirloin with a delicious Mushroom sauce adds additional flavor and upscales the dish. It’s a wonderful dish for your Fall or Winter Table with some roasted veggies and tomatoes. Cheers!

