Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEGiY_0wEkD5F400

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KAMR - MyHighPlains.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tracking severe weather in portions of eastern New Mexico
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Heart of the High Plains: Colorful Closets
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    State of Texas: Death row inmate to testify at Capitol after dramatic stay of execution
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Amarillo VA to host 17th Annual Welcome Home Veterans event
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News3 hours ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    North Amarillo residents frustrated by lack of progress on BNSF bridge
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News3 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Amarillo Crime Stoppers crime of the week, unsolved business burglaries
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News5 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    What’s new over at Fill With Hope
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News22 hours ago
    Multiple fatalities reported after helicopter crashes into radio tower in East Houston
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    What is Heart Gallery of the Panhandle Plains?
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News22 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    West Texas A&M University’s Horse Judging Team bringing home wins
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News4 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News18 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Ephriam David Tyler: Shreveport civil rights poet born in 1884
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy