    Fisherman finds stolen car in Red River

    By Jaclyn Tripp,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDD3T_0w61ZHWe00

    NATCHITOCHES, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – An investigation is ongoing after a stolen vehicle was found in the Red River near Natchitoches.

    Officials with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said to expect an increased presence of law enforcement near the Grand Ecore Bluff just off of the Grand Ecore Spur Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzqeg_0w61ZHWe00

    The vehicle was discovered by a fisherman who observed the vehicle in the river and contacted authorities just after 2:30 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 13.

    Source of Shreveport’s Red River is most popular state park in Texas

    According to deputies, this is not the first vehicle recovered at the Grand Ecor Bluff along the Red River.

    NPSO divers Deputy Doug Rachal, Lt. J. Kilpatrick, Cpl. C. Oliff, and Lt. M. Robertson helped a Winn Parish towing service recover the stolen vehicle from the Red River.

    The NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau, the NPSO, Dive Team, and the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau are all processing the scene.

    Authorities say that the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro was unoccupied.

    Deputies with the NPSO have determined that the vehicle was recently reported stolen.

    This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KAMR - MyHighPlains.com.

