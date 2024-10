50 Cent-themed escape room coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Are you a Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson fan who loves escape rooms? If so, you don’t want to miss an upcoming challenge at the West Shreveport Branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

The 50 Cent-inspired escape room challenge, called “Get Rich or Read Trying,” is inspired by the famous musician’s life and career.

Teams who enter the escape room will have 60 minutes of 50 Cent fun. You and your teammates must complete puzzles, decipher clues, and answer riddles to win.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 50 Cent-themed escape room challenge will occur at 4380 Pines Road beginning on Mon., Oct. 21. The escape room will end on Fri., Nov. 21.

The event is free, but you must sign up for a time slot during the library’s “Fall into the West” festival or by calling (318) 635-0883. If you are age 16 and under, you must have an adult accompany you into the escape room.

The festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 3:50 to 7:50 at the West Shreveport branch. Get there early for food vendors, games, activities, prizes, and live music.

Food and prizes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about upcoming Shreve Memorial Library programs, visit www.shreve-lib.org .

