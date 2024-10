Air Force awards soil sampling contract to test contaminated training pond soil

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Cannon Air Force Base reports that the Department of the Air Force awarded a $150,000 contract to sample soil below a fire training pond for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS,

CAFB said it is part of an ongoing response to a release of about 7,600 gallons of water containing PFAS into a lined retention pond at the base’s fire training area in July.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, between July 9 and July 15 water containing PFAS chemicals was dumped into the lined retention pond after being removed from emergency vehicles as part of the DAF’s effort to eliminate old PFAS-containing firefighting foam from its inventory.

The contracted sampling team is looking to start taking samples sometime in the next coming weeks with reports by the end of October said officials.

Cannon AFB said it would provide updates as information becomes available and the DAF will update the community during its next PFAS quarterly public meeting scheduled for Nov. 12.

