Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a class action settlement

    By Michael BartiromoErin Pflaumer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179D4l_0vtMCN7U00

    NEW YORK (WPIX) – If you purchased a Clif Bar within the last few years, you may be entitled to monetary compensation as part of a $12 million class action settlement.

    A lawsuit against Clif Bar & Company alleged that Clif Bars and Clif Kid ZBars were unhealthy due to added sugars, despite being advertised with slogans like “Nutrition for Sustained Energy” and “No High Fructose Corn Syrup” on the product’s packaging.

    “Despite the compelling evidence that sugar acts as a chronic liver toxin, detrimentally affecting health, and despite that as much as 37% of the calories in Clif’s Kid ZBars and ‘Classic’ Clif Bars (the ‘Products’) come from added sugar, Clif markets these so-called ‘nutrition’ bars with labeling and packaging claims that convey a health and wellness message with the goal of increasing the price and sales of its high-sugar ‘nutrition’ bars,” reads a complaint initially filed against the company in 2018.

    Clif Bar had agreed to the class action settlement earlier this year, though the company has denied that its products are unhealthy and said the labels on packaging were not misleading, according to the claims administrator.

    A representative for Clif Bar, or Mondelez International, its parent company, was not immediately available to comment.

    To be eligible to submit a claim, customers must have purchased a Clif Bar or Clif Kid ZBar between April 2014 and March 2023 in New York or California, or between March 2019 and March 2023 in all other states. The bars’ packaging must also have contained specific language concerning nutritional claims, as further described on the settlement site.

    Eligible claimants may be entitled to a portion of the $12 million settlement fund. Those without proof of purchase may be compensated with $5 if they purchased up to 30 bars, $10 if they purchased between 31 and 60, or $15 if they purchased 61 or more. Those with proof of purchase can get $15 for the first 60 bars, plus $0.25 for every additional purchase.

    Amounts may differ depending on the number of claim submissions, according to the administrator.

    Customers can submit a claim online or by mail. Claim forms are due by Nov. 25. (Customers can also ask to be excluded from the settlement or object to it. These actions have a deadline of Oct. 22.)

    The court presiding over the case, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, will decide whether to approve the settlement on Nov. 14.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Some Texas driver license offices open on Saturdays in October — how to grab an appointment
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother are youngest-known Helene victims
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    McDonald’s adding Chicken Big Mac to US menus for a limited time
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News17 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    West Texas A&M University Horse Judging Team opens season with reserve championship
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News23 hours ago
    Fentanyl use impacting local communities
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    McDonald’s to bring Chicken Big Mac to restaurants this month
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    What is Marburg virus? Outbreak of Ebola-like disease detected in yet another country
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News20 hours ago
    2 indicted on alleged drug distributing, gun charges following September arrest
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News21 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Unseasonably hot October weather
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Brayden’s Gift set to host ‘Ride for Autism’ event
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News11 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Rebuilt partner Power Within Chiropractic discusses nervous system balance
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Chevy and GMC truck owners could get up to $12,700 as part of $35M settlement
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Local bagel shop celebrates 30 years of business with specials all October
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    ‘General Hospital’ star Ron Hale dies at 78
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Earth’s 2nd ‘moon’ has arrived: What you need to know
    KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy