Heart of the High Plains: Sunshine for Charlotte

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunshine for Charlotte is a nonprofit organization that raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo. Stephanie and Joe Price began Sunshine for Charlotte in honor of their daughter, Charlotte, who passed away just 12 days after she was born due to a heart defect and kidney failure.

“We had three amazing institutions that were pivotal during the timeline of her life. BSA Hospital, Cook Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House,” Joe said. “Stephanie and I wanted to be able to give back in name of her because there are a lot of people going through this type of situation. That’s what we ultimately came up with working with Shelley and her team at Ronald McDonald House.”

One way the Prices’ honor and remember their daughter is with the Sunshine for Charlotte 5K Fun Run and Walk every year. The 5K benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo and helps fund one year of night in room 10, Charlotte’s room.

“I think it’s good for us to remember Charlotte,” Stephanie said. “It’s always really important to us that she’s never forgotten and that we can take something that was really hard and tragic for us and turn it into something good in this world. There are not often times you get to do that. Shelley and the staff have really allowed us to do that, to share her story every year, to do this fundraiser, and to raise all of this money in her honor. That’s really important for us.”

Sunshine for Charlotte is also raising funds for a new addition to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo. The Charlotte Price Playground is a toddler playground that is in the process of being installed.

According to Stephanie, it’s important for the Prices’ to help those in the community who may be going through a similar situation to theirs.

“When you get pregnant you think you are going to have this healthy pregnancy with baby showers and all this stuff,” she said. “You never realize what could go wrong. When that does happen, it changes things in an instant. You’re looking at all of these bills and you’re looking at this time away from work and really things that could be devastating for families that don’t necessarily have that or are fortunate enough to be able to afford those things. The Ronald McDonald House does an amazing job because hotel stays can be pretty expensive, even with a reduced rate. Something like that house is really just a godsend for people who may have NICU babies that could be there for months on end. It really is an important thing that they do.”

For more information about Sunshine for Charlotte or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo, visit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo’s website.

