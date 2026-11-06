⚠️ Kamiah council meeting moved to Nov. 12 at 5 PM

⚠️ Kamiah City Council meeting moved to Nov. 12 at 5 PM

The regular November City of Kamiah council meeting will not be held on Veterans Day.

Instead, it is rescheduled to Thursday, November 12 at 5:00 PM at Kamiah City Hall.

The time change is so the city’s accounting team can give an update on what they’ve been doing to improve Kamiah’s finances behind the scenes.

The meeting agenda will be posted:

In the City Hall window

On the City of Kamiah website

On the City of Kamiah Facebook page

If you have concerns or ideas about how to improve communication or the town, the mayor asks that you email her directly instead of posting negative comments:

Mayor Genese Simler – gsimler@cityofkamiah.org