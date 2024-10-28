Open in App
    KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (10/28/24)

    By Chris Whited,

    2 days ago

    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSKvV_0wP9nRQ400
    KLBK Weather Headlines
    (Valid: Monday, October 28) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

    Today :
    Unseasonably hot and breezy weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. Record highs are forecast across the area. Partly sunny conditions are forecast this morning and then it will become sunny to mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

    Sunrise this morning is at 8:03 AM CDT.

    Tonight :
    Clear conditions are forecast this evening. It will be clear to mostly clear overnight. Breezy and warm weather is forecast. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

    Sunset this evening is at 6:58 PM CDT.

    Tuesday :
    Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and windy weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. The heat starts to back off some. High temperatures will be in the lower and the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 20 to 30 mph.

    Sunrise is at 8:04 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:57 AM CDT.

    Extended Forecast :
    There is a very slight chance for showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning across the Rolling Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Friday morning through Sunday evening.

    High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower and the middle 80s. Highs on Wednesday will vary and range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Thursday’s (Halloween’s) highs will be in the middle and the upper 60s. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Saturday’s highs will be in the lower and the middle 70s. Forecast daytime highs on Sunday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

    Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Wednesday’s morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 60s. Lows on Thursday morning will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Friday’s morning lows will range from the lower to the upper 40s. Lows on Saturday morning will be in the lower and the middle 50s. Forecast morning lows on Sunday will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfoJ5_0wP9nRQ400
    KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast
    (Valid: Monday, October 28) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)
    Fall Time Change This Weekend :
    Are you ready to “fall back” one hour? Our annual fall time change is just around the corner! Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 3, at 2:00 a.m. CT here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

    Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

    Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

    It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

    In case you’re wondering, we’ll “spring forward” again on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8sl4_0wP9nRQ400
    Daylight Saving Time Ends | Standard Time Returns
    (Valid: Sunday, November 3) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

    Drought Update :
    Multiple stages of drought continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 24. Extreme stage (D3) drought conditions, severe stage (D2) drought conditions, moderate stage (D1) drought conditions and abnormally dry (D0) conditions were reported across the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions and abnormally dry (D0) conditions were reported the South Plains.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skhtV_0wP9nRQ400
    Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update
    (As of Thursday, October 24) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)
    Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 28 :
    Sunrise: 8:03 AM CDT
    Sunset: 6:58 PM CDT
    Normal High: 71°
    Normal Low: 43°
    Record High: 91° (1943)
    Record Low: 25° (1925/1970)

    Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :
    Today: Partly sunny this morning and then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy and hot with record highs forecast across the area. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. South-southwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

    Tonight: Clear this evening and then clear to mostly clear overnight. Breezy and warm with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

    Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and not as hot. Highs in the lower and the middle 80s South wind 20-30 mph.

    Have a great week!

    Meteorologist Chris Whited
    KLBK First Warning Weather
    cwhited@klbk13.tv
    Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited
    X: @severewxchaser
    Bluesky: severewxchaser.bsky.social

