Teenager arrested after threatening woman, firing shots

LUBBOCK, Texas — 18-year-old Joe Rodriguez was arrested in Lubbock on October 17 after two incidents at a Lubbock apartment complex, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Court records said on June 10, Rodriguez was at an apartment pool in the 5500 block of 58th Street in Lubbock. Rodriguez was “grinding” on an individual in the pool in “a sexual way,” according to court records.

The victim, a woman at the pool, asked Rodriguez to stop what he was doing because there were kids in the area. Rodriguez then threatened to kill the victim and left the pool with two other people.

Court documents said Rodriguez briefly left the pool but came back, walking towards it while yelling at them. The victim said Rodriguez displayed a knife and said “I’m going to kill you,” several times.

Security footage showed the incident occurring, including Rodriguez holding what appeared to be a knife.

The victim said after the altercation, she later saw Rodriguez at a nearby apartment complex and shouted at him before driving off. Court records said Rodriguez found where she lived and followed her there.

On June 13, when the victim was on her balcony, Rodriguez and several others arrived in two cars and began to exchange words with the victim. After a heated exchange, Rodriguez fired several shots at the victim, according to court records.

The victim refused EMS after the incident.

Court records said Rodriguez was not located after the two incidents but was later arrested on October 17 and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Rodriguez was charged with Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm, No Driver’s License, No Liability Insurance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bonds totaled $120,001.

