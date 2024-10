Big 12 announces kickoff time for Texas Tech vs Iowa State on November 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Texas Tech vs Iowa State game on November 2 in Ames.

The matchup with the undefeated Cyclones could have Big 12 standings implications as Texas Tech (5-2; 3-1) is currently 3-1 in conference play entering this Saturday’s road game at TCU. The Cyclones will enter the contest with a perfect 7-0 mark and 4-0 record in Big 12 play regardless as Iowa State is open this weekend.

The Red Raiders are 13-8 all-time in the series against the Cyclones with wins in each of the last two meetings, both of which pushed Texas Tech to bowl eligibility. Texas Tech used a 62-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay to top the Cyclones at home in 2021 before outlasting Iowa State, 14-10, in the last meeting between the two schools in 2022. Texas Tech did not face Iowa State a year ago as part of the 14-team format for the Big 12.

Iowa State kicks off an important four-game slate for the Red Raiders during the month of November as Texas Tech will host Colorado on Nov. 9 and West Virginia on Nov. 30, while also traveling to Oklahoma State on Nov. 23. Texas Tech is a combined 6-2 during the month of November during head coach Joey McGuire’s first two seasons leading the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders will also face TCU in a similar 2:30 p.m. kick this Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Coverage of that game is slated on both FOX and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

