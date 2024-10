Lubbock ISD first year arts teacher to receive $1,500 grant from Texas non-profit

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Independent School District teacher has been selected by non-profit Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) to receive a first year teacher grant to help support arts education.

LISD teacher, Georgiana Crist is one of six Texas educators who will be awarded a one-time $1,500 grant, said a press release. The funds can be used for a variety of expenses that enhance the quality of arts education.

TXCT is dedicated to increasing awareness, access and support for the arts in Texas, the release added. Trust’s Arts Access program awards these grants annually in the fall and are designed to support new arts teachers in providing quality arts education in Title I schools and low arts access communities.

Recipients expressed they will use the grant for financial support for their program, fund field trips and unique learning opportunities for students.

The release said additional uses of the grant can include professional development, classroom enrichment and other resources that support high-quality arts instruction.

“As we’ve learned in our biennial State of the Arts Report, arts education plays an essential role in cultivating creativity, self-expression, cultural awareness and so much more in our kids,” said Texas Cultural Trust CEO Heidi Marquez Smith.

The organization hopes to provide “our educators with the resources they need to bring the transformative power of the arts to children across the state,” Marquez Smith added.

Other 2024-2025 First Year Teacher Grant recipients are from Austin ISD, Eustace ISD, Splendora ISD and Pasadena ISD.

Grants are offered on an annual basis and will reopen for applications in the summer of 2025. To learn more about the TXCT and available grants though its Arts Access program, visit here.

