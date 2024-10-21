Open in App
    KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (10/21/24)

    By Chris Whited,

    2 days ago

    LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKGBh_0wFN8E5c00
    KLBK Weather Headlines
    (Valid: Monday, October 21) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

    Today :
    Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast through midday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll become sunny to mostly sunny this afternoon. There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms for some areas this morning and this afternoon. It will be breezy at times and warmer on this Monday. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10-20 mph. The chance for rain is 10 percent.

    Sunrise this morning is at 7:57 AM CDT.

    Tonight :
    Mostly clear conditions are forecast across the area this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 5-10 mph.

    Sunrise this morning is at 7:06 AM CDT.

    Tuesday :
    Sunny to mostly sunny conditions and slightly warmer/hotter weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 5-15 mph.

    Sunrise is at 7:58 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:05 AM CDT.

    • iPhone Users: Download our “EverythingLubbock Weather” app via the Apple App Store • Android Users: Download our “EverythingLubbock Weather” app via Google Play

    Extended Forecast :
    Very isolated to isolate thunderstorm chances are forecast on Monday for some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Dry weather is forecast from Tuesday and through the weekend.

    High temperatures on Monday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Friday’s highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Forecast daytime highs on Sunday will be in the lower and the middle 80s.

    Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. Thursday’s morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. Lows on Friday morning will range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. Saturday’s and Sunday’s mornings will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ktPX_0wFN8E5c00
    KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast
    (Valid: Monday, October 21) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)
    • Follow KLBK’s First Warning Weather on Facebook • Follow KLBK’s First Warning Weather on X

    Drought Update :
    Multiple stages of drought continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 17. Extreme stage (D3) drought conditions, severe stage (D2) drought conditions, moderate stage (D1) drought conditions and abnormally dry (D0) conditions were reported across the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions and abnormally dry (D0) status were reported the South Plains.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoMDJ_0wFN8E5c00
    Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update
    (As of Thursday, October 17) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)
    • Visit KLBK’s First Warning Weather Center Online

    Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 21 :
    Sunrise: 7:57 AM CDT
    Sunset: 7:06 PM CDT
    Normal High: 74°
    Normal Low: 46°
    Record High: 90° (2003/2023)
    Record Low: 26° (1917)

    • Local News Updates From KLBK News & EverythingLubbock.com

    Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :
    Today: Partly to mostly cloudy through midday. Sunny to mostly sunny in the afternoon. A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the morning and in the afternoon for some areas. Warmer and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for rain is 10 percent.

    Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. West-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

    Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warmer/hotter. Highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

    Have a nice week!

    Meteorologist Chris Whited
    KLBK First Warning Weather
    cwhited@klbk13.tv
    Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited
    X: @severewxchaser
    Bluesky: severewxchaser.bsky.social

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

