KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (10/14/24)

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today :

Slightly cooler weather is forecast on this Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast on this Monday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast this morning and then shift to the south-southeast this afternoon 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CDT.

Tonight :

A clear sky is forecast for this evening and tonight across the area. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 10 mph.



Tuesday :

Warmer/hotter weather will briefly return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. Sunny conditions are forecast. High temperatures will mostly range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:53 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:13 AM CDT.

Extended Forecast :

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Tuesday’s forecast highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle and the upper 60s. Thursday’s highs will be in the lower and the middle 70s. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday’s highs will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Forecast daytime highs on Sunday will range from the lower to the upper 70s.



Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Wednesday’s morning lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Lows on Thursday morning will be in the middle and the upper 40s. Friday’s and Saturday’s morning lows will be in the lower and the middle 50s. Forecast morning lows on Sunday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast

Drought Update :

Multiple stages of drought continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 10. Extreme stage (D3) drought conditions, severe stage (D2) drought conditions, moderate stage (D1) drought conditions and abnormally dry (D0) status were reported across the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions and abnormally dry (D0) status were reported across the portions of the South Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 14 :

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:14 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 97° (2020)

Record Low: 31° (1969)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly cooler. High temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. East-southeast wind in the morning and then south-southeast in the afternoon 5-15 mph.



Tonight: A clear sky with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer/hotter. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Have a great week!



