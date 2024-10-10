Open in App
    High-speed chase near Tech Terrace leads to federal prison for Lubbock man

    By Caitlyn Rooney,

    2 days ago

    LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal court documents obtained on Thursday showed Stefan Franks, 31, was recently sentenced to federal prison in connection with a high-speed chase that led to a crash near Tech Terrace.

    During a routine check of public records, EverythingLubbock.com discovered that on October 3, Franks was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison, which is a little more than 13 years.

    On September 26, 2023, officers were attempting to serve a warrant. While police were keeping an eye on Franks, he left his home in a vehicle without a front license plate. Police tried to pull him over, but Franks led police on a high-speed chase. Court records stated a helicopter with the Texas Department of Public Safety saw Franks crash into another vehicle. He then got out of the car and ran.

    Court documents said Franks was found in an alley in the 2800 block of 21st Street. Officers told Franks to get on the ground, but he tried to run again. Court documents stated Franks “ran directly into the path of another LPD vehicle, and subsequently surrendered.”

    Police discovered that Franks had a backpack with a gun inside. According to court documents, Franks is a convicted felon who has been to prison twice. He ended up pleading guilty to a federal charge of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnPH5_0w1loGuu00

    According to court documents, Franks’s federal sentence will run consecutively to any punishment stemming from local charges. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

    Comments / 3
    jstdrftg-4141
    1d ago
    moron.....
    TexasInRed71
    1d ago
    Was it ALL worth it, IDIOT? Poor choices equals prison time!
