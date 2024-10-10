Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat

    By Nathaniel RodriguezAustin Kellerman,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Tampa, Florida, man who goes by the nickname “Lt. Dan” and who went viral on social media for refusing to evacuate his boat ahead of Hurricane Milton has survived the storm.

    NewsNation’s Brian Entin went to check on him late Wednesday night after the storm had swept through.

    “I’m fine,” he told Entin.

    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ causes concern over refusal to evacuate from Hurricane Milton

    Lt. Dan, whose real name is Joseph Malinowski, went viral from videos posted by TikTok user Tampa Terrence , which gained a large following of people who were worried because he refused to evacuate the sailboat where he was living. Like the popular character from “Forrest Gump” who refused to leave his boat during a massive storm, Tampa’s Lt. Dan is missing a leg.

    “I’m not going anywhere because the safest place to be is on a boat in a flood,” he said ahead of the storm. “We learned that with Noah. Everyone who stayed on land drowned. Noah and the animals lived.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eaj5o_0w1cYRA600
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS3ad_0w1cYRA600
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JsRC_0w1cYRA600
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Or0Ov_0w1cYRA600
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Days before the hurricane, Malinowski rejected offers of help from people and was even visited by Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, who asked him to leave.

    However, the man continued to refuse to evacuate hours before Hurricane Milton was supposed to make landfall.

    “You’re all robots,” Malinowski said. “You’re all sheep, following the masses.”

    At a Wednesday midday press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Tampa police rescued “Lt. Dan” and took him to a shelter that morning. However, he made it back to his boat by afternoon.

    “He is here,” Entin told Nexstar’s WFLA. “He is definitely on the boat. We can see him. He keeps popping his head out, and I just saw his hand.”

    Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Florida Gov. DeSantis helps Waffle House employees cook for first responders
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Milton rips off roofs at Florida mobile home park
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    Suspect arrested after 78-year-old Clovis woman shot and killed when answering door
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Muleshoe ISD school nurses now allowed to administer over-the-counter medication to students
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    1 dead, many injured after chemical release at Texas chemical plant
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    The 5th annual 5-5-5 Safety Event is Saturday, October 12 at South Plains Mall
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Lubbock ISD teacher on leave after middle school students receive burn injuries
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Air Force Airman returns to Lubbock, surprises kids in heartfelt school visit
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Flesh eating bacteria thrives after hurricanes. Here’s what to know
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Killeen firefighters deployed to help hurricane victims
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    ‘Pledge allegiance’ announced as theme for ninth annual Veterans Parade of Lubbock
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    The Ventura Fall Tour of Homes showcasing three neighborhoods is on Saturday, October 12
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com9 hours ago
    Medical lane at San Ysidro Port of Entry suspended temporarily
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Police rescue 15 people from Tampa home after Milton knocks tree on house
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    ‘Nightmare scenario’: Coast Guard rescues man found clinging to cooler after Hurricane Milton
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Evans Middle School cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Rustic Oak Event Center to host grand opening celebration
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy