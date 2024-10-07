TTUHSC members named to Hispanic Association of Colleges leadership program

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) members were named to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) last week, according to TTUHSC.

Debra Flores, Ph.D, TTUHSC assistant professor, was named a fellow who will participate in the sixth cohort of HACU’s Leadership Academy. Michael Gutierrez, campus business operations officer for TTUHSC’s Abilene campus, was selected to the second cohort of HACU’s Enlace Mid-Level Leadership Program.

HACU’s Leadership Academy is designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education.

Flores has more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare field, with more than 20 years of experience in community outreach and education. Guiterrez is a first-generation college graduate and has more than 20 years of experience in operations management.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.