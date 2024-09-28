Serious injuries after major crash near Spur 327 and Milwaukee Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a car crash at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 7000 block of Spur 327.

LPD said the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash was on scene. Due to the traffic collision on Spur 327 the westbound lanes from Milwaukee Ave to Marsha Sharp Fwy were closed.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

One person suffered serious injuries, and another person suffered minor injuries.

The lanes have been re-opened and are back to full operation.

This is a developing story. Check everythingLubbock.com for updates.

