Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

    Serious injuries after major crash near Spur 327 and Milwaukee Ave.

    By Danielle Salazar,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SU4vm_0vnCXdnL00

    LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a car crash at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 7000 block of Spur 327.

    LPD said the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash was on scene. Due to the traffic collision on Spur 327 the westbound lanes from Milwaukee Ave to Marsha Sharp Fwy were closed.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

    One person suffered serious injuries, and another person suffered minor injuries.

    Man in Lubbock who rammed vehicle now indicted: Affidavit

    The lanes have been re-opened and are back to full operation.

    This is a developing story. Check everythingLubbock.com for updates.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Tom Sanchez
    2d ago
    Damn people are killing others just because they are late slow the fuck down idiots
    LD Brown
    2d ago
    Spur 327 not 357
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Human remains found south of Lubbock tied to missing person; Man accused of Murder
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com6 days ago
    Lubbock PD: 1 person killed, 4 injured after deadly car crash
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    One dead, another in serious condition at Lubbock hospital after Dawson County crash
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com10 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Two dead, several injured in Friday Yoakum County crash, DPS said
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com9 days ago
    Lubbock Police identify the teen who died in fatal Downtown car crash
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    South Plains veteran gets honorable send-off at UMC after passing
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com10 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Lubbock coffee shop to give free drinks to celebrate National Coffee Day
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com6 days ago
    ‘We really miss her’: One Guy from Italy to host fundraiser for family of Lydia Hernandez
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com7 days ago
    DPS Trooper airlifted to Lubbock after crash has passed away
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    Lubbock gas prices increase, no longer lowest in Texas
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com4 days ago
    Texas police officer left totally blind after witnessing fellow cop being 'executed' in targeted attack
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Wave of violent threats hit Texas schools
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com11 days ago
    LP&L sends crews to assist Florida for Hurricane Helene recovery effort
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com4 days ago
    Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Coast Guard releases new video of Titan wreckage that confirmed ‘catastrophic loss’
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com11 days ago
    City of Lubbock set to activate new traffic signal in South Lubbock
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com6 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Is Dave’s Hot Chicken still opening in Lubbock?
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com12 days ago
    UMC releases more info after ransomware attack causes hospital diversion in Lubbock
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com2 days ago
    Interest rate cuts could be good for Lubbock homebuyers and sellers
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com11 days ago
    Texas Child Battling One of the Rarest Fatal Illnesses in the World: 'The Most Hopeless, Helpless Feeling'
    InsideEdition1 day ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Crews battling fire after concrete truck strikes gas meter in Lubbock
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com4 hours ago
    Texas Tech K-12 Earns Purple Star Campus Status
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com5 days ago
    Dallas police officer executed in his car
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Mums: Lubbock garden center explains how to care for fall’s favorite blooms
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com9 days ago
    2024 Election Important Dates
    KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy