📅 Kalkaska DDA meeting, planning work, and 2026 holiday events

📅 Kalkaska DDA meeting, planning items, and holiday events

The Downtown Development Authority will hold a regular meeting on November 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at the Kalkaska Commission on Aging, 303 S Coral St, Kalkaska, MI 49646. They’ll open with the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call, approval of the agenda, and approval of October 6, 2026 meeting minutes.

There is a public comment period. Speakers must use the podium, state their name, where they live, and any financial ties to the Village of Kalkaska. Comments go to the Chair only and are limited to 3 minutes.

Reports will come from DDA Directors, the Projects & Promotions Committee, and the Finance Committee. Current business covers authorization of expenditures, a cash balance report, and a revenue and expenditure report.

Old business: Downtown Kalkaska Safety & Mobility Plan, DDA Strategic Plan, and a Façade Improvement Grant update. New business: election of DDA officers and whether to apply for the Michigan State University Urban and Regional Planning Program Practicum.

DDA office: 350 S Cedar St, Kalkaska, MI 49646, phone 231-384-6629, website www.explorekalkaska.com. The Village is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

Community events: Festival of Trees Nov 6–14, 2026; Christmas in Kalkaska Dec 5, 2026; Friends of the Library Silent Auction Nov 30–Dec 11; Christmas Cookie Sale Dec 10–11, 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. Next DDA meeting: Dec 1, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., same location.