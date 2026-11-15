Kalispell’s retail scene is busy right now, with part-time and full-time roles that come with solid pay and real room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica

Sunglass Hut / Location: Kalispell, MT (Bass Pro shop-in-shop)

(Bass Pro shop-in-shop) Type: Part-time (casual)

Pay: Around $16.18/hour (range listed as up to 16.18)

Help shoppers pick out premium sunglasses in a fun, fashion-forward setting inside Bass Pro. This role is great if you enjoy style, talking with people, and earning commission on top of hourly pay, with access to benefits and discounts.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $19/hour (depends on experience)

Join a high-energy team helping customers find tools and gear, while handling sales and keeping the store running smoothly. You get a clear path to promotion, store discounts, paid time off, and access to medical, dental, vision, and a company-matched 401(k).

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $19/hour (depends on experience)

Perfect if you like staying busy behind the scenes—receiving, stocking, and organizing product while still helping customers. Offers the same strong benefits as the sales role, plus steady hours between 6am–10pm and a company that’s closed on major holidays.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$20.50/hour

Run the photo department—printing photos, taking digital passport photos, and handling online and pickup orders—while also helping at the front registers. Good fit if you like tech, detail work, and steady customer interaction, with access to Walgreens’ full benefits package.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.