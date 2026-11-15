Three adorable kittens in Kalispell, MT are hoping to find their forever homes. All are currently at the Humane Society of Northwest Montana and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or fawn (mostly)

Tan or fawn (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Northwest Montana

Phone: (406) 752-7297

Dust Bunny is a fluffy little longhair kitten with a soft tan coat. She’s a young baby cat, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime, training, and lots of love. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, health, and whether she’s a good match for your family.

👉 Meet Dust Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Northwest Montana

Phone: (406) 752-7297

Cotton is a baby longhair kitten with a mostly black coat and lots of charm. As a young kitten, she’ll thrive in a home that can give her playtime, patience, and socialization. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, vaccination status, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Cotton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Humane Society of Northwest Montana

Phone: (406) 752-7297

Meet Marnie! She may have a little grumpy-looking face, but her description says she is actually a very sweet kitten who loves attention. Marnie enjoys playtime, but she loves cuddles even more and is happiest when she’s soaking up affection. She came to the shelter very sick and needed quick care and lots of love, and now she’s ready for a new start in a caring home.

👉 Meet Marnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Kalispell area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Northwest Montana or calling (406) 752-7297 to ask about Dust Bunny, Cotton, or Marnie.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.