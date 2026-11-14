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👔 Kalispell Executive & PM Roles With Multiple Openings
Kalispell’s tech and manufacturing scene is growing, and project leaders are in demand. If you like keeping complex work on track, these roles are worth a look.
NSO PM, Non-Technical Project/Program Manager
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Salary: $68,000 – $93,500
- Type: Full-time, Assignee / Regular
You’ll run complex, custom manufacturing projects from order to shipment, working with engineering, supply chain, quality, and operations. Good fit if you enjoy coordinating many teams, managing risk, and keeping high-tech hardware builds on schedule.
Technical Project Manager I – New College Graduate (Bachelors)
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Kalispell, MT (also listed for Austin, TX)
- Salary: $65,500 – $90,000
- Type: Full-time, New College Grad
Entry-level role for recent grads who want to grow into tech project management. You’ll track schedules, budgets, and milestones, help with reports and RFQs, and travel up to 20% while learning how large engineering projects run.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the company’s careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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