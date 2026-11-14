Kalispell’s tech and manufacturing scene is growing, and project leaders are in demand. If you like keeping complex work on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Kalispell, MT

Salary: $68,000 – $93,500

Type: Full-time, Assignee / Regular

You’ll run complex, custom manufacturing projects from order to shipment, working with engineering, supply chain, quality, and operations. Good fit if you enjoy coordinating many teams, managing risk, and keeping high-tech hardware builds on schedule.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Kalispell, MT (also listed for Austin, TX)

(also listed for Austin, TX) Salary: $65,500 – $90,000

Type: Full-time, New College Grad

Entry-level role for recent grads who want to grow into tech project management. You’ll track schedules, budgets, and milestones, help with reports and RFQs, and travel up to 20% while learning how large engineering projects run.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the company’s careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.