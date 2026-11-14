Kalispell’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, and a few solid front-line roles are open right now. Good options here if you like working with people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help in the deli and bakery slicing meats and cheeses, preparing food, and keeping the area clean and safe. Great fit if you’re 18+, can handle a fast pace, and enjoy helping customers find what they need.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms clean and stocked while helping travelers feel welcome. Comes with big-brand perks like discounted hotel stays, paid time off, and access to health and wellness benefits, depending on eligibility.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.