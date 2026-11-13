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Kalispell
Appleway Drive Closure Nov. 16–18 for Water Work
9 days ago
APPLEWAY DRIVE at 40 Appleway Drive will be closed from Monday, Nov. 16 to about Wednesday, Nov. 18 for a water main tap and service by Sapphire Construction. Drivers should use other routes during this work. More information: www.kalispell.com/AlertCenter
This content is adapted from materials provided by Kalispell City Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.