Kalispell’s retail scene is busy right now—big national chains and local favorites are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) + stock purchase, medical, dental, vision, tuition assistance

This role is all about helping customers find the right auto parts in store and over the phone, plus some light installs (like wipers and batteries) and occasional deliveries. Great fit if you enjoy cars, like fast-paced customer service, and want a company that promotes from within.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed; ongoing applications

You’ll handle advanced salon services—cuts, color, treatments, styling, extensions, makeup—and help drive service and product sales. Ideal if you’re a licensed cosmetologist ready to build loyal guests in a busy, beauty-focused environment.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed; ongoing applications

Behind-the-scenes retail role focused on stocking, merchandising, inventory, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good for detail-oriented folks who like structure, checklists, and supporting a strong guest experience.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, employee discount, retirement resources, well-being benefits, PTO (varies by status)

You’ll be the face of the store—helping customers pick the right tech, running the register, stocking, and handling online orders. Great if you enjoy gadgets, like talking with people, and want solid benefits.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $25.00/hour

Lead the front-end team: coach cashiers, handle complex transactions, oversee cash processes, and help hit store goals. A strong pick if you have some leadership or supervisor experience and want a higher hourly rate in retail.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time (overnight)

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance

Physical, fast-paced role unloading freight, stocking shelves, and keeping the store safe and organized, often overnight. Good for night owls or anyone who prefers less customer interaction and more hands-on work.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Classic grocery role: stocking, checking dates, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Nice entry-level option if you want flexible hours and steady customer service experience.

Employer: Town Pump

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time (swing shifts)

Pay: $17.00/hr + DOE

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, PTO, education reimbursement

Busy convenience-store role with lots of variety: register work, stocking, cleaning inside and out, basic deli food prep, and customer service. Great if you like staying active and want benefits with room to grow.

Employer: Rosauers Supermarkets Inc

Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay, health plan, pension/401(k) + match, PTO, life insurance, employee discounts, EAP

You’ll help customers choose cuts, stock and rotate meat, build displays, and keep the department clean and food-safe. A good fit if you like customer interaction and don’t mind working in a cooler environment.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.