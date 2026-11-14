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Kalispell
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Kalispell, MT
12 days ago
Kalispell’s retail scene is busy right now—big national chains and local favorites are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.
Parts Specialist – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) + stock purchase, medical, dental, vision, tuition assistance
This role is all about helping customers find the right auto parts in store and over the phone, plus some light installs (like wipers and batteries) and occasional deliveries. Great fit if you enjoy cars, like fast-paced customer service, and want a company that promotes from within.
Master Stylist – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Not listed; ongoing applications
You’ll handle advanced salon services—cuts, color, treatments, styling, extensions, makeup—and help drive service and product sales. Ideal if you’re a licensed cosmetologist ready to build loyal guests in a busy, beauty-focused environment.
Task Associate – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Not listed; ongoing applications
Behind-the-scenes retail role focused on stocking, merchandising, inventory, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good for detail-oriented folks who like structure, checklists, and supporting a strong guest experience.
Retail Sales Associate – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, employee discount, retirement resources, well-being benefits, PTO (varies by status)
You’ll be the face of the store—helping customers pick the right tech, running the register, stocking, and handling online orders. Great if you enjoy gadgets, like talking with people, and want solid benefits.
Full-Time Customer Service Supervisor – Kohl’s
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $25.00/hour
Lead the front-end team: coach cashiers, handle complex transactions, oversee cash processes, and help hit store goals. A strong pick if you have some leadership or supervisor experience and want a higher hourly rate in retail.
Full Time Receiver/Stocker – Overnight – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time (overnight)
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, health insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance
Physical, fast-paced role unloading freight, stocking shelves, and keeping the store safe and organized, often overnight. Good for night owls or anyone who prefers less customer interaction and more hands-on work.
Grocery Clerk – Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Classic grocery role: stocking, checking dates, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Nice entry-level option if you want flexible hours and steady customer service experience.
Store Clerk (U-Haul/Town Pump) – $17/hr + DOE – Swings
- Employer: Town Pump
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time (swing shifts)
- Pay: $17.00/hr + DOE
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, PTO, education reimbursement
Busy convenience-store role with lots of variety: register work, stocking, cleaning inside and out, basic deli food prep, and customer service. Great if you like staying active and want benefits with room to grow.
Meat Service Clerk – Rosauers Supermarkets
- Employer: Rosauers Supermarkets Inc
- Location: Kalispell, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay, health plan, pension/401(k) + match, PTO, life insurance, employee discounts, EAP
You’ll help customers choose cuts, stock and rotate meat, build displays, and keep the department clean and food-safe. A good fit if you like customer interaction and don’t mind working in a cooler environment.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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