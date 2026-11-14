Kalispell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from telehealth to hospital roles. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay in care work and grow your skills.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Kalispell, MT (work from home, US-based)

Type: Full-time W2, option for 1099 part-time

Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year after ramp for full-time RDs; $60/hr plus extras

Work fully remote while coaching clients on nutrition, fitness, and wellness through a telehealth platform that’s covered by insurance (most clients pay nothing). Kickoff fills your caseload, offers subsidized health insurance, PTO, and paid CPT certification, and lets you set a flexible schedule once you’re ramped up.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Location: 135 Commons Way, Kalispell, MT

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts, Sundays off , no overnights)

(four 10-hour shifts, , no overnights) Pay: Starting at $20.50+/hour, depending on healthcare experience

Nonprofit dialysis clinic with a lower patient ratio, paid 12-week training, and no experience required. You’ll support patients with end-stage renal disease, learn hands-on skills like taking vitals and setting up dialysis machines, and get strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, and more).

Employer: Listed via Society for Pediatric Anesthesia (covers Logan Health Medical Center & Logan Health Whitefish)

Listed via (covers Logan Health Medical Center & Logan Health Whitefish) Location: Kalispell, MT

Type: Physician-only, independent practice

Physician-only, independent practice Compensation: Production-based, about $300K–$600K

Pediatric-fellowship trained anesthesiologist role in a mixed pediatric and adult practice across two hospitals in the Flathead Valley. Offers home call shared among four pediatric anesthesiologists, optional adult call, and access to year-round outdoor recreation near Glacier National Park; new grads are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Kalispell tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.