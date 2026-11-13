🚧 Water shutoff on Leisure Dr Monday morning

On Monday, November 16, KG&T will be working on Leisure Dr and will turn off water to residents who were notified by door hanger.

Water off starts around 8:00 AM

Water is expected back on around 12:00 PM (noon)

Only homes that received a door hanger notice are affected

If you’re in the affected area, you may want to fill some containers with water ahead of time for drinking, cooking, and flushing.

For questions or concerns, call KG&T Septic & Excavation Inc. and ask for Kaprice Frederickson at 208-267-5110.